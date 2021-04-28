Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Tucker Carlson’s ‘Child Abuse’ Anti-Mask Rant

The CDC’s loosening of guidance on outdoor mask-wearing “couldn’t have come sooner” for Tucker Carlson, Jimmy Kimmel told viewers on Tuesday. “America’s favorite man-Karen is so concerned about children being forced to wear masks, he’s encouraging other like-minded individuals to get the authorities involved.”

With that, the host cut to a clip from Carlson’s unhinged rant—even for him—the night before, during which he urged his viewers to call the police if they see children wearing masks outdoors.

“Your response when you see children wearing masks as they play should be no different from your response to seeing someone beat a kid in Walmart,” Carlson raved. “Call the police immediately. Contact Child Protective Services. Keep calling until someone arrives. What you’re looking at is abuse, it’s child abuse, and you are morally obligated to attempt to prevent it.”

Laughing, Kimmel joked that Carlson is “of course very sensitive to the needs of children because he is one himself,” and then added that “the guy said nothing after Sandy Hook but now he wants you to call the cops and say, ‘There’s a kid with cotton on his face!’”

“I mean, who’s at home nodding along with that?” Kimmel wanted to know, suggesting that the only possible explanation is that Carlson is a “top secret Sacha Baron Cohen character.”

“At least the MyPillow guy was a crackhead!” he added, referring to Mike Lindell, who’s set to appear in person on his show Wednesday night. “Tucker has no excuse.”

