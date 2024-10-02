In the aftermath of the vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz, Jimmy Kimmel turned his attention to Donald Trump’s online behavior throughout the night as the former president live-reacted to the debate on his Truth Social account.

Kimmel, who has long joked that Vance was a bad VP pick and that Trump regrets choosing him, read Trump’s initial announcement that he would be live-posting. “I will be doing a personal PLAY BY PLAY of the Debate tomorrow between the Brilliant J.D. Vance and the Highly Inarticulate ‘Tampon’ Tim Walz,” Trump wrote on Monday.

“This post tells you all you need to know about how Trump looks at this. On the biggest night of JD Vance’s career, his running mate, he’s telling his followers, ‘Watch me on Truth Social, commenting on it.’”

Kimmel added, “Here is some video of him at Mar-a-Lago watching tonight from home.” He showed a fake video of Trump angrily watching the debate while sitting naked on his golden toilet. At the end of the clip, he threw his phone at Vance’s face on the TV.

Kimmel showed one of Trump’s live posts complaining about Walz taking notes during the debate. Trump ranted, “Walz is taking so many notes - Never seen a Candidate take more! He needs the notes to keep his brain intact.”

“And if that isn’t the pumpkin calling the basketball orange, I don’t know what is,” Kimmel replied.

He added, “Trump is now the oldest nominee for president ever, and it’s starting to show. I’m not sure he even knows what he’s saying anymore.”