Jimmy Kimmel can’t believe how quickly Elon Musk’s sudden feud with Donald Trump has fizzled out. After a series of seemingly scorched-earth posts bashing Trump last week, Musk has now changed his tune.

"The New York Times reported today that Elon Musk called Trump on Monday to, I don’t know, I guess try to butter him back up?" Kimmel said in his Wednesday monologue.

Kimmel continued, “And in the middle of the night last night, Elon tweeted, ‘I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far.’” ADVERTISEMENT

Kimmel wasn’t satisfied with this apology, however.

“Which ones went too far?” Kimmel asked Musk. “Was it the one where you called for him to be impeached and replaced by J.D. Vance? Was it the one where you said his Big Beautiful Bill was a disgusting abomination?”

Kimmel kept asking Musk to be specific: “Was it the one that said he wouldn’t have won the election without you buying it for him? Or the one where you insinuated he is a pedophile on the Epstein list? I really would like to know.”

“I’m not sure the apology worked,” Kimmel joked, “Because you know that car Trump made a big show of buying from him? It’s for sale.”

He showed a clearly photoshopped Craigslist ad labeled, “For Sale: Tesler, Never Used. MAGA red and everything is computer.”

Kimmel also ripped into Trump’s speech at Fort Bragg on Tuesday, in which Trump routinely attacked his political opponents while military members cheered.

“According to Rolling Stone, the Pentagon hand-picked the group of soldiers they put behind him for the speech to make sure they didn’t have opposing political views,“ Kimmel pointed out.