Jimmy Kimmel Laughs at Trump for Telling Republicans Not to Vote

This week, Donald Trump caused some potentially catastrophic problems for his own party when he warned that Republicans “will not be voting” in 2022 or 2024 if they don’t “solve” what he is now calling the “Presidential Election Fraud of 2020.”

Or as Jimmy Kimmel put it Thursday night, “The angry orange baby is throwing another fit over the election he can’t admit he lost.”

After reading the bizarre statement, Kimmel laughed out loud, telling his audience, “I know, I’m confused also. It’s like, did Nancy Pelosi write this for him?”

“It seems like he’s telling Republicans not to vote, right?” the late-night host continued. “And, of course, this brings up the age-old question: How do you solve a problem you made up?”

Earlier in his monologue, Kimmel also took a few moments to mock a once-favorite target who has all but faded into oblivion.

“Kellyanne Conway crawled out of the toilet last night to make this, even for her, incredible statement,” he said, before playing the clip of her taking credit for the COVID-19 vaccines on Hannity and blaming the Biden administration for messing up the “marketing,” adding, “We did the science part.”

“She’s still got it!” Kimmel said in response. “I guess she forgot the part where her boss told everyone to drink bleach and not worry about it.”

