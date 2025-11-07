Fans of Jimmy Kimmel Live! were surprised Thursday night to find a rerun of the show airing instead of a new one.

Audiences were surprised to find an October 28 episode of the show airing on ABC, rather than the scheduled episode for Thursday, which would have featured David Duchovny, Joe Keery, and musical guest Madison Beer.

Neither Duchovny nor Keery have addressed the canceled episode on social media, but Beer posted on Instagram this evening addressing the situation:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, @jimmykimmellive needed to reschedule my performance that was originally scheduled to air tonight to a later date,” Beer wrote.

Her post was published around 7 p.m. ET. None of Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s social media accounts have addressed the rescheduling, but LateNighter reports that it “has to do with a personal matter.”

On the unofficial subreddit dedicated to Jimmy Kimmel, one fan shared an email allegedly sent from the show’s audience team explaining the delay:

“Tonight’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live has been post-poned,” the email read. “Apologies for any inconvenience. Will will [sic] contact you to reschedule for a future taping.”