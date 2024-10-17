Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Fox News’ Post-Harris Interview ‘Orgy’

In his monologue Wednesday, Jimmy Kimmel played a montage of Fox News anchors praising Bret Baier for his interview with Kamala Harris, where they described Baier’s performance as “incredible” and “a masterful job.”

Kimmel responded, “Alright, save it for the post-show orgy, everybody! Come on now.”

The late night host was skeptical that the Fox News pundits’ praise came from a genuine place of journalistic integrity. “They all sit there in fear, imagining Donald Trump on the toilet watching them,” he said.

Kimmel offered his read on Baier’s performance: “Bret Baier has been known to commit the terrible crime of reporting the actual news on Fox, and he obviously felt pressure to go extra hard on Harris so they would let him sit in the lunchroom after the show. And he did just that, which earned him instant kudos from his comrades.”

For Kimmel, the hour-long grilling of Harris served as an absurd contrast to how Fox News treated Trump at his recent pre-taped town hall with an all-female, conservative audience. Kimmel played a clip of an audience member asking Trump a question beginning with, “Thank you so much for everything you have done for this country.”

“Some hard-hitting stuff going on there,” Kimmel joked.

“This is like North Korea-level propaganda,” he added. “This is a hand-picked audience of Trump-loving women.”

Kimmel pointed out how the moderator of the all-female event, Harris Faulkner, allowed Trump to completely avoid answering a question about electric vehicles. He also mocked Trump’s answer where he claimed to be “the father of IVF.”

“Now he’s claiming to be the father of IVF, which has been happening since 1978,” marveled Kimmel. “This guy won’t even admit to being the father of Eric.”

Kimmel also joked, “Trump has said Fox has grown so weak and soft on the Democrats, which is true; they barely accuse us of eating babies anymore.”