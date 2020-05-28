Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Kellyanne Conway’s Cupcake-Voting Nonsense

“It’s been an all-caps kind of week for our dear misleader,” Jimmy Kimmel said in his monologue Wednesday night.

He was referring to President Donald Trump’s ongoing freakout over Twitter’s unprecedented move to label just two of his tweets “potentially misleading.” Kimmel joked, “I guess it was only a matter of time before Donald Trump would be in a Twitter feud with Twitter.”

The late-night host was far more concerned with the substance of Trump’s tweets claiming mail-in voting will lead to widespread fraud.

“This new kick he’s on, this trying to stop voting by mail, is actually very scary,” Kimmel said, “because it’s pretty clear that he is setting the stage to claim he was cheated if he loses the election, which could potentially result in real violence in this country.”

“And to help him push our ‘de-mockery’ toward the edge of a cliff,” he continued, as his young daughter attempted to sneak by in the background, “Kellyanne Conway spoke to reporters today to say, pandemic, shmandemic, real American voters wait in line!”

Kimmel then played the clip of Trump’s White House counselor making the case for in-person voting by saying, “ I mean they wait in line at Georgetown Cupcake for an hour to get a cupcake. So I think they can probably wait in line to do something as consequential and critical and constitutionally significant as casting their ballot.”

“Boy, she won big points with President Sprinkles on that one,” the host joked. “Voting in person and cupcakes? That’s as close as he gets to a threesome nowadays.” He concluded, “Vote or diabetes.”

