Kellyanne Conway: If You Can Stand in Line for a Cupcake, You Can Line Up to Vote
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday defended President Trump’s attack on mail-in voting by likening the task of standing in line at a cupcake shop to waiting in line to vote at the polls. “People very proudly show up and go to the polls,” Conway told reporters on the White House lawn. “They really are, I mean they wait in line at Georgetown Cupcake for an hour to get a cupcake. So I think they can probably wait in line to do something as consequential and critical and constitutionally significant as cast their ballot.” Trump has insisted, without evidence, on Twitter that there is “no way” mail-in voting will be “anything less than substantially fraudulent.” The social media giant fact-checked his misleading claim with a label reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.”