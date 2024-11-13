Jimmy Kimmel took issue with Melania Trump’s apparent lack of care for tradition in his monologue Tuesday night, taking aim at the former-and-incoming first lady for her apparent plan to ditch an event with outgoing first lady Jill Biden.

Kimmel reacted to reports Monday that Melania has apparently chosen not to attend a traditional tea with Biden despite her husband, President-elect Donald Trump , accepting a White House dinner invite from President Joe Biden for their own meeting.

“Typically, the first ladies would get together for this meeting, but Melania said no,” Kimmel said. “Trump’s team claims Melania had a scheduling conflict related to her book that came out five weeks ago, which doesn’t sound true.”

“She’s probably in the middle of putting up her Christmas decorations. I know that’s something she looks forward to,” Kimmel joked, referring to Melania’s famously odd attempts to decorate the White House during Trump’s first term.

Kimmel, who has long speculated that the Trumps’ marriage is loveless, continued, “But this snub gives us an interesting glimpse into something we’ve been joking about, but might actually turn out to be true.” He showed a clip of CNN reporting that Melania’s not expected to be at the White House full-time during Trump’s term.

“She’ll be wherever he isn’t. That’s how it’ll go,” Kimmel joked. “When the first lady treats the White House like it’s an Airbnb, is that a good sign for the relationship?”

Kimmel also aimed his sights again on Elon Musk , who Trump recently announced would be put in charge of a new “Department of Government Efficiency;” though questions remain about how it would work.

“[Musk’s] basically moved into Mar-a-Lago,” Kimmel said. “And based on this photograph he posted, it looks like he may have moved into the Trump family itself. Look at this…”

Kimmel showed a clip of Musk being invited into a group photo with the Trump family at Mar-a-Lago. The footage was originally posted by Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter, Kai.

“Did you notice who was not in the photo?” Kimmel asked. “Melania was not in the photo, Elon was. Melania, you see what you get for a hundred million dollars?”