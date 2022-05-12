Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Baffling Abortion Flip-Flop

Jimmy Kimmel struggled to find the right words to sum up his feelings about the Senate vote that failed to protect abortion rights on Wednesday. “Shocking, unfathomable, stupefying maybe?” he said during his late-night monologue. “Yes, a stupefying day in the history of this country.

“Every Democrat voted in favor of the bill,” Kimmel explained, “except Joe Manchin, who voted with his fellow Republicans.” He then noted that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for the vote “so we would know where Republicans stand,” adding, “Turns out, they’re standing in the year 1865.”

“It almost feels like maybe we shouldn’t have let the host of Celebrity Apprentice pick three Supreme Court justices,” the host joked. “It also almost makes you wish that for the last, I don’t know, four years we had a president who believed in letting women make decisions for themselves. A man like this guy.”

With that, he played the 1999 clip of Donald Trump telling Meet the Press’ Tim Russert that he is “very pro-choice” despite “hating the concept of abortion.”

“But you would not ban it?” Russert asked at the time.

“No,” Trump promised.

“He must have shot that before Eric was born,” Kimmel cracked. “That Don Jr.-Eric one-two punch really changed his thinking on that.”

