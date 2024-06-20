Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Demented Claim About Joan Rivers

Ramin Setoodeh, the author of a new Donald Trump book about the behind-the-scenes environment of The Apprentice, made headlines this week with his claims that the former president showed symptoms of cognitive decline during their interviews.

Covering Setoodeh’s reports in his Wednesday monologue, Jimmy Kimmel zeroed in on Trump’s claim that Joan Rivers, a renowned comedian and actress, voted for him in the 2016 election. The only problem with his story is that Rivers died two years earlier.

“So he’s right: dead people are voting,” Kimmel joked. “Maybe she voted with a Ouija board. I don’t know.”

Trump also seemed to be a bit confused about the fact that he wasn’t actually president anymore,” Kimmel continued. “He also seemed to think that he still had some foreign policy powers.”

Kimmel noted Setoodeh’s other claim that Trump told him mid-interview that he “needed to go upstairs to deal with Afghanistan,” despite this being in May, 2021. Trump also reportedly referred to the country as “the Afghanistan,” never just “Afghanistan.”

“That’s got to be his code word for the toilet, right?” Kimmel said. “I got to make the Afghanistan?”

The late-night host then wondered to his audience, if Trump is only now showing signs of dementia, then what was his excuse for everything in the years before?

Kimmel finished the segment saying, “It’s very scary to think that the guy who was telling us to inject bleach into our veins is just now deteriorating mentally. That would mean that when he was drawing in sharpie on the weather maps, he was fine.”