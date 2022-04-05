Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Lie-Filled Sarah Palin Endorsement

It’s been just over a week since the Oscars, and it seems Jimmy Kimmel may have finally moved on from The Slap. Instead, the late-night host spent the majority of his monologue on politics Monday night, from Senator Marsha Blackburn’s unhinged smears about soon-to-be Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s bizarre rants about coke-fueled orgies.

Then there was his take on the big news that Sarah Palin is returning to the political stage with a run for Congress in Alaska after losing her lawsuit against The New York Times.

In his statement endorsing Palin’s candidacy, Donald Trump said the former Alaska governor is “tough and smart and will never back down.”

“Even for Trump, it’s impressive to fit three lies into an eleven-word sentence,” Kimmel joked. “But I guess the Masked Singer money dried up and Sarah’s running for office,” he said, referring to her most recent gig.

And then, for good measure, he added, “Trump endorsing Sarah Palin is like paste-eating endorsing glue-sniffing.”

Kimmel also weighed in on the news that Trump reportedly prevented his official White House photographer from publishing a book of her work, putting out his own book instead without even giving her credit.

“What a creep,” the host said, before breaking down “the two least surprising things” about it: “One, Trump is profiting from the work of someone else. And two, the memoir he published about his time in office is a picture book.”

