Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Penis for Going After Late-Night Hosts

There was a time when Donald Trump’s Twitter account not only drove the mainstream news cycle but also provided nightly fodder for late-night television. Since he’s been relegated to Truth Social, that hasn’t been the case.

So it took Jimmy Kimmel a bit longer than usual to notice a post Trump made about him and his fellow late-night talk show hosts. “I didn’t even see it, that’s how badly his social media platform is doing,” he joked on Tuesday night before sharing what the former president had to say.

“It was my great honor to have destroyed the ratings of Late Night ‘Comedy’ shows,” Trump wrote on Monday. “There is nothing funny about the shows, the three hosts have very little talent, and when Jimmy Fallon apologized for having humanized ‘Trump,’ and his ratings soared, the Radical Left forced him to apologize—that was effectively the end of The Tonight Show.”

Kimmel rightly pointed out that Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is “still on” more than six years after that host playfully ruffled Trump’s hair during the 2016 election and then later apologized for “normalizing” the then-candidate. “I made a mistake,” Fallon said in 2018. “I’m sorry if I made anyone mad. And, looking back, I would do it differently.”

“So proud of himself,” Kimmel added of Trump, “like a tubby, orange brat knocking over sand castles at the beach. And I like that he says we have ‘very little talent.’ You know, that’s the same thing Stormy Daniels said about him—except, instead of ‘talent’ she said ‘penis.’” In addition to writing about it in her book, Daniels made similar comments about the size of Trump’s “junk” on Kimmel’s show.

“But if anyone knows talent, it’s Donald Trump,” he continued. “He has walked backstage unannounced while young women were changing at some of the biggest talent competitions in the whole world!”

Finally, Kimmel addressed Trump’s comments about late-night ratings by sending him a message on behalf of his fellow late-night hosts: “Jimmy, Stephen, Seth and I, we’ve been on for a total of 58 seasons and counting. Your Presidency got canceled after one.”