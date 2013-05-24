Jimmy Kimmel Owns Bea Arthur’s Boobs

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
What a twist! The mysterious buyer of a cheeky painting of Bea Arthur in the nude appears to be late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, according to a tweet from one of Kimmel’s friends. Comedian Jeffrey Ross on Friday tweeted a photo of himself holding the John Currin portrait, which sold for $1.9 million at Christie’s last week, and thanked Kimmel for being “the most generous guy in the world!” Kimmel hasn’t yet confirmed that he bought the painting—which is perhaps most famous for causing The Daily Beast’s Facebook account to be suspended for violating the site’s terms of use.