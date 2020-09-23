After taking the summer off and hosting the virtual Emmy Awards on Sunday, Jimmy Kimmel is back in his Hollywood theater this week. And the late-night host has a theory about why the Republican Party is so eager to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the 2020 election.

Kimmel began his monologue on Tuesday by recognizing National Voter Registration Day. “If you don’t register, you can’t vote,” he told viewers. “And if you don’t vote, you won’t get a sticker. And also, there’s a psychotic individual in the White House who could use some removing right now.”

“It’s hard to believe that we are only 42 days away from Donald Trump refusing to accept the results of the election,” he added, before turning to the “other vote that could happen very soon” in the Senate.

“The big question in Washington is, who will fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg?” Kimmel said. After sharing Trump’s tweet that he “will be announcing” his Supreme Court nominee this Saturday at the White House, “Exact time TBA,” he joked, “There’s nothing Trump loves more than announcing he’s going to make an announcement. He’s a real TBA-hole this guy.”

“But it looks like Trump is gonna get his way on this, because today we learned that he’s got the support of his least favorite Senator: Mitt Romney of Utah,” he continued. “Romney says he will vote on whomever Trump nominates. So now we’re up ‘Mitt’s Creek’ too.”

From there, Kimmel recapped how Republicans refused to even hold a vote on President Obama’s replacement for Justice Antonin Scalia even though there were still 11 months before the 2016 election. “Now they say we can’t wait for the next president, we need to get this done now!”

“I wonder if the reason why they are doing this, why they are revealing themselves to be utter hypocrites, has occurred to Donald Trump?” Kimmel asked. “If Republicans thought he was gonna win, they would just wait. But they’re not waiting. They want to do it now, because they think he’s gonna lose.”

He imagined Senate Republicans telling Trump, “Mr. President, we need to make this happen before you’re back at Mar-a-Lago screaming at the housekeeping staff.”

