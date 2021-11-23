Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Trump’s Deeply Embarrassing Picture-Book Tour

On Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Trump’s ongoing press tour for his egregiously overpriced picture book—which included a sit-down interview with “the interminable” Mark Levin on Fox News, where the former president was asked a total of zero hard-hitting questions.

“Before COVID flew in from the dust, came in from China—which, by the way, Dr. Fauci, who I got along with actually quite well, but I usually did the opposite of what he suggested,” offered Trump in the interview regarding the pandemic.

“And that’s why one of you was raced to Walter Reade Hospital and the other was not,” cracked Kimmel, adding, “His hair is like pure cotton candy now, isn’t it?”

Later on in their absurdly sycophantic chat, Trump revealed that his adult picture book contained “mostly positive comments inside… I’m not ripping too many leaders of countries… maybe a couple.”

“The book was published by Donald Trump Jr., his son. DJTJ claims that his dad picked every single photo and wrote all the captions himself—which is exactly how my son’s preschool teacher describes his projects to his mother. Basically Trump—what he’s done here is he’s published an Instagram photo dump featuring all the classic photos of his presidency.”

Kimmel then ran a number of photos with made-up captions, including one of then-President Trump posing with rapper Lil Wayne, accompanied by, “Me and Whoopi from The View,” as well as one of Trump checking out his daughter Ivanka’s body with the caption, “Nice.”