Jimmy Kimmel Rips MTG for ‘Dangerous’ Assassination Claims

On Tuesday, Republican Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene falsely claimed that President Joe Biden tried to have former President Donald Trump killed in 2022, during an FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago to uncover stolen classified documents.

“The Biden DOJ and FBI were planning to assassinate Pres Trump and gave the green light,” she posted on X. “Does everyone get it yet???!!!! What are Republicans going to do about it?”

Trump himself was quick to parrot the claim, as were his allies at Fox News and Newsmax, despite the fact such authorization is standard protocol for the Department of Justice. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was disgusted by all of them, saying in his opening monologue on Wednesday, “This would actually be funny, if it wasn’t so stupid and dangerous.”

Responding directly to a montage of right-wing pundits fearmongering over the supposed assassination attempt, Kimmel told them, “We will pray that you are someday able to experience an emotion called shame.”

Kimmel laid out the absurdity of this new conspiracy theory against Biden: “The diabolical mastermind, Joe Biden, sent an elite team of ultra-liberal FBI agents to assassinate Donald Trump, but somehow he slipped out the back door. Somehow they missed the fact that the loudest and most famous man in America, and all 15 of his Secret Service agents, were in New Jersey at the time that they raided Mar-a-Lago.”

As for MTG herself, Kimmel responded to her claims with, “What a rich imagination this woman has. You’d almost think she has the brain of a child, you know?”

Kimmel finished off the topic by accusing Trump’s “hysterical, dishonest scrooges” for presenting the news in an inflammatory, hypocritical way, while downplaying any story that reflects poorly on Trump himself.

“They’re so dramatic,” Kimmel joked. “The temperature in the courtroom is a ‘freezing icebox,’ recovering stolen documents is ‘an assassination attempt,’ but this?” He showed some brief clips of Trump supporters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. “That’s just tourism.”