Jimmy Kimmel Rips Trump’s Insane Reaction to Assassination Attempt

Jimmy Kimmel may not have made any jokes on Monday about the second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump over the weekend. But he did not hesitate to hammer the Republican presidential nominee for blaming the incident on his political opponents.

The host began by calling the “would-be assassin” a “troubled individual,” joking that you “know he’s nuts” because he once tweeted that his dream GOP ticket would be Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

But then Kimmel turned to Trump’s first public comments about the thwarted shooting, in which he claimed President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s rhetoric is “causing me to be shot at.”

“They use highly inflammatory language,” Trump said. “I can use it too—far better than they can—but I don’t.”

“Right, you are nothing if not a calming influence,” Kimmel replied, before sharing examples that included Trump spreading the “complete lie that he knows is a lie” about Haitian immigrants eating pets and, perhaps more to the point, his jokes at the expense of Nancy Pelosi’s husband, who was also the victim of a politically motivated violent attack “by one of his deranged fans.”

“This is a man who, literally hours before this happened, posted on Truth Social the words, ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!’” Kimmel added in disbelief. “This is a crazy person.”