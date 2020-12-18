Jimmy Kimmel opened his last monologue of the week with a handful of jokes about the blizzard that hammered the east coast on Thursday before moving on to more pressing matters.

“Speaking of cold, white stuff,” the host said, “Mike Pence is expected to get his first of two Pfizer shots tomorrow.” As he explained it, Pence and his wife Karen are “doing it on television to show that the vaccine is safe.”

“I guess the thinking is, if it’s good enough for America’s First Karen, it should be good enough for the rest of them too,” he joked. “But this is exciting for Mike Pence,” Kimmel added. “Getting vaccinated is the only time Mother ever does shots with him.”

Then, the jokes took a darker turn.

Kimmel brought up the fact that Pence, who is still, theoretically at least, the head of the White House COVID Task Force, wrote an op-ed back in July headlined, “There Isn’t a Coronavirus ‘Second Wave’” in which he essentially declared victory over the pandemic and blamed the media for causing “overblown” “panic.”

“So maybe save that dose for someone else,” Kimmel said. “The only cure Mike Pence should get right now is a bottle of Clorox and a heat lamp.”