When Jimmy Kimmel told his audience about Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ departure from the White House on Thursday night, he informed them that she was leaving to become a professional skateboarder.

“That’s true,” he said. “Or it’s at least as true as everything she said while she was working at the White House.”

“Sarah Sanders hasn’t held a press conference in three months,” the late-night host added. “So I’m not sure what job it is she’s even leaving. But she did appear with reporters today to allow the president the chance to say goodbye.”

Noting her unusually large smile, Kimmel said, “Look at her. Have you ever seen that face so happy before? She is literally Hucka-beaming with joy at the thought of leaving at the end of the month.”

“Is there anyone even left working at the White House?” he asked. “It’s starting to feel like one of those empty Blockbuster video stores. May they’ll put in a temporary costume shop for Halloween.”

From there, he paid tribute to “all the Hucka-B.S. she gave us,” before revealing who “sources inside the White House” are saying might replace her: “a box of TGI Friday’s loaded cheddar and bacon potato skins.”

Meanwhile, after Trevor Noah announced that Sanders was stepping down on The Daily Show, he told his viewers, “And we know that it’s true because she denied it.”

Noah went on to say that the news isn’t so surprising because she stopped giving press conferences months ago. “So it’s just quitting what she already wasn’t doing,” he said. “She basically quit being press secretary the same way Trump quit CrossFit.”