Jimmy Kimmel Swipes Don Jr.’s ‘Drag Queen’ GF Kimberly Guilfoyle

In his monologue on Monday, late night host Jimmy Kimmel showed a clip of Kimberly Guilfoyle’s recent speech at the Florida Republican Party “victory dinner.” In it, Guilfoyle declared the Trump campaign’s “act three” as “The Art of the Comeback,” referring to Trump’s 1997 book of the same name.

“The art of the what?” Kimmel asked, making fun of her pronunciation of “comeback.” Referring to Guilfoyle’s appearance, he added, “Y’know, these people, they hate drag queen story hour… No problem with that.”

Guilfoyle is a former prosecutor and Fox News host, and is now Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, so it’s no surprise for Kimmel to be roasting her. Kimmel has had a years-long dislike of Donald Jr, rivaling his feud with Donald Trump himself.

Back in 2020, Kimmel ripped into Don Jr. for getting COVID, telling him, “You might not deserve to get the virus, but you deserve to get it more than anybody else does.” Most recently, Kimmel mockingly told Don Jr, “Another good move, dumbass,” for advising his father to pick JD Vance as a running mate.

Kimmel also reacted to a recent Rolling Stone article that reported that, if Trump is reelected, he’s hoping to “punish late night comedians for giving illegal campaign contributions to the Democratic Party in the form of jokes and on-air satire.”

Kimmel’s audience laughed at the news, to which Kimmel replied, “Glad it’s funny to you! He wants to lock up the late night hosts.”

“How would this work for Jon Stewart?” Kimmel asked. “Would he only go to jail on Mondays?”