Abby Grossberg is about to blow shit up. The former producer, who says that Tucker Carlson made her life a “living hell,” has moved on to some new—but equally deserving—targets in her quest to clear her name after being canned by Fox News last month. And Jimmy Kimmel is here for it.

On Wednesday night, Kimmel repeated Grossberg’s claims to have more than 90 audio tapes in her possession that detail what life at Fox News was like for her—including one in which Ted Cruz apparently laid out a plan to overturn the 2020 election, while gabbing with Maria Bartiromo.

“Ted specifically detailed a plan to overturn the election in 2020,” Kimmel shared, “by creating a phony commission that could investigate claims of fraud. He was hoping congress would refuse to certify on January 6 and leave the commission to pick the president of the United States.” And we all saw how well that went.

Even more preposterous to Kimmel was the way in which Cruz tried to play off the recording, saying it’s not that big a deal. Which Kimmel declared “a hell of an excuse” and, while he was at it, noted that Cruz himself was “a sorry excuse for an American.”

“Hey Ted, next time you go to Cancun,” the host said directly into the camera, “Stay in Cancun!”

But Kimmel wasn’t done, noting that the Cruz tapes had been turned over to special counsel Jack Smith, and that “the only thing funnier than Donald Trump going to jail for trying to steal the election would be Ted Cruz going to jail for trying to steal the election for Donald Trump.”