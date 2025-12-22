Jimmy Kimmel to Deliver ‘Personal’ Christmas Address—But Not in U.S.
'GREAT YEAR' FOR FASCISM!
Comedian Jimmy Kimmel is delivering a “personal” Christmas message about his eventful year, but it will only air in the U.K. Kimmel will host The Alternative Christmas Message on British network Channel 4, airing on Christmas Day. The message is expected to touch on his public feud with Donald Trump, which led to his talk show being pulled off air in September after conservative backlash to comments he made about the MAGA reaction to the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. “From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year,” Kimmel is expected to say. “Following his return to air and his much-publicized criticism of the U.S. administration, Kimmel will reflect on the past few months in a deeply personal and characteristically jovial address,” the network said of the message, which is expected to be available to Americans on social media. The Alternative Christmas Message concept launched on Channel 4 in 1993, with previous hosts including French movie star Brigitte Bardot, whistle-blower Edward Snowden, and the former President of Iran, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. During his final episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live for 2025, the host said, “This has been a strange year. It’s been a hard year. We’ve had some lows, we’ve had some highs. For me, maybe more than any year of my life. I’m crying already, I’m sorry.”