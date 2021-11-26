Read it at People
Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel scorched the hair from his face and body while preparing his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday evening. “Happy Thanksgiving, everyone,” he wrote on Instagram, “try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!” The Hollywood star’s picture to social media showed ash left across his forehead and curled arm hair from the kitchen catastrophe. Fellow Hollywood celebrity DJ Khaled gave Kimmel some love after the oven lighting snafu, writing, “Take it easy my brother love and blessings to you and your family, happy holidays.”