Jimmy Kimmel Tries to Start a Fight Between Trump and DeSantis

Former President Trump’s contentious interview on NPR has been getting perhaps a bit more attention than it deserves on Wednesday. But it was another recent sit-down, this one on OAN, that caught Jimmy Kimmel’s eye.

Asked if he’s “reconsidering” his belated push for for the COVID-19 booster, Trump called out some other “politicians” who won’t say if they’ve been boosted. “The answer is ‘yes,’ but they don’t want to say it, because they’re gutless,” he said. “You gotta say it, whether you had it or not, say it.”

“‘Gutless?’ Gee, I wonder who he’s talking about…” Kimmel said before playing the clip of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis refusing to tell Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo if he has received a booster.

“A lot of people believe he will run for president, try to get the Republican nomination,” the host said of DeSantis. “You know that makes Trump crazy. Trump desperately wants credit for developing the vaccine because he should want credit. But the dummies who follow him boo him when he said he got the vaccine.”

As for DeSantis, Kimmel said that he “wants to have it both ways,” explaining, “He obviously got the booster, but he doesn’t want to admit he got it, which makes Trump, who did admit it, look like a wuss to the gators and chewing tobacco crowd.”

“I mean, imagine being called ‘gutless’ by Captain Bonespurs,” he continued. “This is like being called tubby by the thousand-pound sisters.”