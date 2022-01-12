Trump Roasts ‘Gutless’ DeSantis for Keeping His Booster Status a Secret
‘YOU GOTTA SAY IT’
Donald Trump’s public backing of the COVID-19 booster rollout has surprised many people—including his own fans, who booed the hell out of him last month when he confirmed he’d taken the third vaccine dose. Now, he’s gone even further, and launched an attack on politicians such as Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis who are keeping their booster status a secret. Speaking to One America News Network, Trump again confirmed that he’d taken the booster, and added: “I watched a couple of politicians be interviewed and one of the questions was, ‘Did you get the booster?’ Because they had the vaccine, and they’re answering like—in other words, the answer is ‘yes,’ but they don’t want to say it, because they’re gutless. You gotta say it, whether you had it or not, say it.” Trump didn’t mention DeSantis by name, but the Florida governor has repeatedly dodged questions on whether he’s taken a COVID-19 booster shot.