Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on Ron DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard ‘Hate-Cation’

“One of the worst things about Donald Trump is all of his dummy mini-mes,” Jimmy Kimmel said during his monologue Thursday night. “All of these elastic pants governors who are pulling their own little stunts to excite the stupid.”

In this case, the late-night host was talking about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who sent two planes full of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as well as Texas Governor Greg Abbott who delivered two busloads to Vice President Kamala Harris’ doorstep.

“This is a thing they’re doing now,” Kimmel explained, “using taxpayer money to ship these poor people looking for a better life to random places around the United States and then they laugh about it, they think it’s funny.”

Then, after admonishing a craven Fox News reporter for sticking a microphone in a migrant child’s face—and refusing to attempt a translation—Kimmel continued to lambaste “this little hate-cation” that DeSantis set up on Martha’s Vineyard.

While DeSantis predicted that “the minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door they all of a sudden go berserk,” the people of that Massachusetts island actually rallied together to provide them food, clothing, and shelter.

“They showed them the spirit of America,” Kimmel remarked before comparing DeSantis to “that guy you went to high school with who desperately wanted to be prom king but he didn’t have any charisma so instead he just pulled the fire alarm and ruined the dance for everybody.”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.