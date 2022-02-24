On Wednesday night, just after the news broke that Russia had invaded Ukraine, Jimmy Kimmel appeared on his late-night program and railed against Fox News blowhard Tucker Carlson for his laudatory comments about Russia’s dictator, Vladimir Putin, in the lead-up to the military offensive.

“According to a new poll from YouGov, American Republicans have a more favorable view of Vladimir Putin than Joe Biden,” explained Kimmel. “Fifteen percent of Republicans say they have a ‘very or somewhat favorable view’ of Putin compared to ten percent for Biden.”

Then, Kimmel threw to a recent clip of Carlson defending Putin on his talk show.

“What is this really about? Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle-class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years? Is he teaching my children to embrace racial discrimination? Is he making fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity? Does he eat dogs? These are fair questions, and the answer to all of them is no,” said Carlson.

Kimmel, naturally, was appalled by the remarkably ignorant and selfish display.

“I see,” he said. “So, in order for you to despise a man who murders his rivals—who murders and poisons people—and who’s actively trying to destabilize our country, he has to do something to you personally. He has to eat your dog. Eh, well, he’s not doing anything to me! That makes sense. Thanks for asking all those very dumb questions and then answering them for us.”

“I want to see the tape Putin has of him, because it has to be something special,” he added. “And Tucker Carlson, he knows what he’s doing. He knows this is garbage he’s feeding these people who watch him. I tell you, between Tucker Carlson and Pam & Tommy, this really is the golden age of talking dicks on television.”