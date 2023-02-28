Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on Trump for Trying to Censor Him

As Jimmy Kimmel explained during his late-night monologue on Monday, he woke up to dozens of text messages over the weekend about a report in Rolling Stone that said while Donald Trump was president he tried to pressure Disney to rein in the host’s jokes at his expense.

“In other words, President Karen demanded to speak to my manager,” Kimmel said. “And you’d think the guy who fathered Eric and Don Jr. would know how to handle jokes, but I guess not.”

The revelations only seemed to embolden Kimmel, who went on to joke, “Usually when he wants somebody to stop talking about him, he pays them $130,000, but he wanted me to do it for free!”

The host then tried to figure out “what it was specifically” that made Trump so mad before listing off some of the most brutal cracks he made about him over the years, including nicknames like “Mar-a-Lardo” and “Daddy Bone Spurs.”

“Wow, what a fragile little snowflake,” Kimmel added. “He’s a blowhard and a snowflake. He’s a blow-flake is what he is! He should change the hats to say ‘Make America Whine Again.’” Later, he speculated that Donald and Melania “sleep in separate bedrooms because she was laughing too hard at my monologue every night” and wondered if Fox News would come to his defense as a comedian whose jokes are under fire: “I doubt it!”

Turning more serious, Kimmel said, “We have a First Amendment right that Americans a hell of a lot braver than Donald Trump died for and it’s especially hypocritical coming from someone who claims to be the biggliest, anti-censorship defender of free speech.”

And if Trump ever wants to come on the show to “tell me to be quiet yourself,” Kimmel concluded, “we still have that arcade claw machine the MyPillow guy got in, you can climb inside and say whatever’s on your delicate little mind.”

