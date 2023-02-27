Trump Staff Pestered Disney to Rein in Jimmy Kimmel: Report
IT DIDN’T WORK
Something about Jimmy Kimmel’s near-constant mockery really seemed to get under Donald Trump’s skin during his presidency—so much so that he pushed his staffers to run crying to Kimmel’s bosses at Disney, according to a Sunday report from Rolling Stone. In early 2018, two former administration officials told the magazine, the bruised then-president got his White House staff to call one of Disney’s top executives—at least twice—and demand they do something to blunt Kimmel’s barbs. A third official said that they had heard of “at least one call” to Disney, adding, “Nobody thought it was going to change anything but DJT was focused on it so we had to do something… It was doing something, mostly, to say to [Trump], ‘Hey, we did this.’” The offensive failed, according to Rolling Stone.