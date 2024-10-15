Jimmy Kimmel quoted a report in The New York Times in his monologue Monday, remarking on allegations that Donald Trump called Kamala Harris “r-------” at a campaign fundraiser on September 29.

“Man, when they go low, they go real… Trump’s like a mole person tunneling his way to China, and when he gets there, he’s going to visit the place where they print his ‘God Bless the USA’ Trump Bible,” the late night host said.

Kimmel pointed out that ever since Harris “embarrassed him in the debate,” Trump has been obsessively trying to insult her intelligence.

Kimmel read out a Truth Social post from Trump at 1 a.m. Sunday night, in which the former president dared Harris to “pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility.”

Kimmel marveled, “The guy who’s up in the middle of the night reading tweets about himself wants to give someone else a cognitive test.”

“I’m pretty sure we all watched her ace that test when she handed you your tangerine ass in the debate,” Kimmel added.

The late night host suggested Trump and Harris do a cognitive test “live on television,” taunting Trump, “Come on, you’ve got a big brain. Your brain is the biggest, you’ve told us that so many times. If you’re too scared to debate again, I dare you to take a cognitive test against the vice president. Let’s see how you do.”

Kimmel also ripped into Trump for his recent Fox News interview where he argued that “some sick people, radical left lunatics” should be handled “very easily” by the national guard or military.

“Just a former president suggesting he’ll use the military against his fellow citizens for exercising their freedom of speech. Nothing to worry about, folks,” Kimmel said.

He added, “Seriously, when is [Trump] going to grow that little mustache already? Because if there’s only three weeks left, you’ve got to get started.”