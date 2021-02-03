Jimmy Kimmel Warns Melania Marjorie Taylor Greene Is ‘Coming’ for Trump

Late-night TV’s new favorite punching bag took some more hits Tuesday night when Jimmy Kimmel spent the better part of his monologue digging into the latest controversy surrounding QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“Mitch McConnell emerged from his shell yesterday to distance himself from Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene,” the host said. “The Senate Minority Leader called her out for latching onto ‘loony lies and conspiracy theories.’”

While McConnell didn’t mention Greene by name, he said that anyone pushing her outrageous beliefs are a “cancer on the party” that, in Kimmel’s words, are “distracting Republicans from the important work of blocking COVID relief to millions of Americans who need it.”

On Wednesday, House Democrats are threatening to strip Greene of her committee assignments if her own party does not take action first. “And Republicans are like, ‘Um, great, would you mind? We’re not going to do it. These people are crazy!”

After recounting some of the new videos of Greene that have emerged in recent days, including one in which she compared Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg to a trained “dog,” Kimmel noted that “Klan Mom” has now claimed she has the “full support” of Donald Trump and that they plan to meet soon.

“Uh oh. Look out, Melania!” Kimmel joked. “She’s coming for your guy!”