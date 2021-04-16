Hong Kong Court Throws Billionaire Pro-Democracy Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Into Prison
BLATANT SUPPRESSION
Billionaire Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been sentenced to a year in prison after being found guilty of taking part in the mass pro-democracy demonstrations that erupted in the city in 2019. Lai, 73, is the founder of the Apple Daily—the most prominent Hong Kong newspaper that still dares to be critical of the Beijing government. According to BBC News, he was one of nine activists sentenced on Friday for taking part in a protest on Aug. 18 2019, and another three people were sentenced for attending another protest on Aug. 31. Earlier this week, the Apple Daily tabloid newspaper published a hand-written rallying cry from its founder that said: “It is our responsibility as journalists to seek justice. As long as we are not blinded by unjust temptations, as long as we do not let evil get its way through us, we are fulfilling our responsibility.”