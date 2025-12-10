‘Jimmy Neutron’ Star Jeff Garcia Dead at 50

Lucas Bravo, who plays love interest Gabriel on Netflix’s hit show Emily in Paris, opened up about some of the upsetting fan interactions he’s had while filming the show. While on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Bravo, 37, expressed that “sometimes there’s that thing that people do” that he doesn’t enjoy. “You should always treat people with respect, no matter what you are going through,” he said. “Some people don’t do it on purpose, but they point at me and say, ‘Emily in Paris’ in the middle of the street. They startle me, and I am like, ‘What am I? Who am I? What is my name?’ I don’t want to be the guy who asks them what my name is, but it is a bit objectifying.” He clarified that outside of this, most fan interactions are “very respectful,” as there’s a bit of a barrier since he doesn’t share most of his life online. “They connect with my work and they recognize me, but they talk to me like you would talk to a person you don’t know,” he said. “That makes a huge difference because then I am not overexposing myself on socials. There is no freaking out.”
Wenne Alton Davis, 60, who appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, was struck and killed by a car in New York City on Dec. 8. When she crossed the street with the right of way, a Cadillac turned left and hit her. She suffered a head injury and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died the same night. The 61-year-old driver has not been charged in connection with the incident. Before her death, Davis was best known for playing a police officer opposite Rachel Brosnahan in the hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s final season in 2023. Davis also appeared in episodes of New Amsterdam, Girls5eva, Blindspot, and American Odyssey. Her friend and neighbor, Edward Reynoso, told the New York Daily News that she was killed while meeting up with a friend for dinner and a movie. Before her evening plans, Reynoso saw her and said she told him, “I love you, I appreciate you,” that, to him, “felt like she was saying goodbye.” Following her death, Reynoso said it’s been a hard adjustment. “I’m numb to tell you the truth. I can’t believe it.”
Jeff Garcia, the comedian best known for voicing Sheen Estevez in Jimmy Neutron, has died at 50 after weeks of escalating health issues, TMZ reported. Garcia was admitted to a Southern California hospital on Monday with severe shortness of breath. By Tuesday, his lung had collapsed, and he was taken off life support that night. He died the following morning surrounded by loved ones, according to the outlet. His family told TMZ that Garcia had been battling multiple medical problems leading up to his death. He suffered a brain aneurysm earlier this year and later sustained a serious head injury in a fall, but eventually recovered and returned to performing. In late November, he developed pneumonia, and although he initially bounced back, his condition deteriorated again, forcing him to cancel several stand-up shows—something sources said was unlike him. Garcia leaves behind a career spanning stand-up, television, and early-2000s animation, during which his high-energy performances helped define a generation of kids’ TV.
How monogamous are humans compared to the rest of the animal kingdom? Somewhere between the Eurasian beaver and a meerkat, according to a new study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society: Biological Sciences, which ranks different species of animals in a “premier league of monogamy.” The research, led by University of Cambridge evolutionary anthropologist Mark Dyble, analyzed data from 103 human societies and 34 mammal species to create a “league table” of monogamy by comparing the number of sibling pairs born to the same parents. Humans ranked seventh among those analyzed, with 66 percent of siblings sharing both a mother and a father—making our species less monogamous than the Eurasian beaver but more than the Lar gibbon, meerkat, and gray wolf. Topping the list with 100 percent monogamy levels is the California deermouse, followed by the African wild dog and the Damaraland mole rat with 85 and 79.5 percent, respectively. Scotland’s Soay sheep ranked lowest at 0.6 percent, behind several different species of macaque. Dyble says the findings demonstrate that social monogamy—forming stable pair bonds to help raise children—is a core human characteristic crucial to our species’ success, although fellow academics have criticized the findings for oversimplifying human nature.
Friends were reportedly forced to call emergency services after comic Andy Dick apparently suffered a drug overdose while sitting on a set of steps on a Hollywood street, according to TMZ. One person, the outlet reported, was heard screaming for the comedian to “wake up” as another phoned an ambulance. Los Angeles Fire Department, which responded to the incident, reportedly said Dick was not taken to the hospital. TMZ reported Dick, 59, was given a dose of Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of opiate overdoses. TMZ also said it has since spoken with Dick, who confirmed he was OK without elaborating on what happened. The city’s police department also attended the scene on Tuesday. Dick is known to have suffered with substance abuse in the past, and also has a highly publicized history of encounters with law enforcement. The Daily Beast has reached out to his representatives for comment on this story.
Michael Virgil, 35, died last year aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise after allegedly being served 33 alcoholic drinks—and his fiancée says the ship kept sailing for days while his body was stored in a refrigerator. According to a lawsuit reported by the New York Post, Virgil’s fiancée, Connie Aguilar, begged the crew to return to port in Long Beach after he died, but the ship allegedly refused. Kevin Haynes, the family’s attorney, told The Daily Mail that Aguilar was traveling with Virgil and their 7-year-old son when staff ignored her pleas to dock early. The wrongful-death suit claims crew members tackled Virgil, pinned him under their full body weight, and injected him with the sedative haloperidol—before allegedly blasting him with pepper spray multiple times. Haynes told the outlet that the restraint caused “mechanical asphyxiation,” saying employees held him down for “three minutes,” which the lawsuit argues set off the chain of events that led to his death. This ordeal left Aguilier grieving on a ship that refused to stop, without control over what to do with her fiancé’s body.
A New York district judge ordered the release of grand jury transcripts from Jeffrey Epstein’s 2019 sex trafficking case on Wednesday. Judge Richard M. Berman cited the Epstein Transparency Act, enacted Nov. 19, which mandates that any files or materials related to the late sex offender be made public “not later than 30 days” after enactment. In August, Berman—who presided over the 2019 case—rejected the Justice Department’s request to unseal the transcripts, stating that they contained nothing more than “merely a hearsay snippet.” He added that the 70 pages of transcripts “pales in comparison” to the materials “in the hands of the Department of Justice,” which total around 100,000 pages. The decision comes as U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer ordered the unsealing of grand jury materials related to the case against convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell—Epstein’s co-conspirator—and as a Florida judge ordered the release of grand jury materials from an abandoned probe into Epstein and Maxwell’s conduct between 2005 and 2007. Engelmayer also acknowledged, like Berman, that the materials on Maxwell “would not add to public knowledge” and “do not identify any person other than Epstein and Maxwell as having had sexual contact with a minor.” Under the Epstein Transparency Act, all unclassified materials related to Epstein must be released to the public by Dec. 19.
Frank Cozzolino, who appeared on HGTV Canada’s investigative home renovation show Holmes on Homes for nearly three decades, died on Dec. 4 after complications during his second liver transplant. Cozzolino, 56, had been struggling with health issues for years. “In 2012, I was told I would not live past 5 years with my liver,” Cozzolino wrote on Instagram in 2017. “On August 24th 2017 I was given a second chance at life. I am forever thankful and blessed that Organ Donation exists.” This first liver transplant eventually failed, however, causing Cozzolino to undergo a second liver transplant this year. “He had to go in and get another liver,” Cozzolino’s co-star Mike Holmes said in an Instagram video. “And all of a sudden, due to complications, he has passed away on December 4.” Holmes expressed that Cozzolino had “gone through Hell” with his health struggles and “will be sadly missed.” In another social post, Holmes added that “Frank made us better. His impact will live on in every home he helped.” He explained that he was “devastated” by his friend’s death. The two met over 25 years ago when the HGTV Canada show began. “We told him we didn’t have a lot of money to produce the show,” Holmes said in his video tribute. “That didn’t matter to him, he genuinely just wanted to help people.” Cozzolino is survived by his partner Lisa and daughters, Filomena and Alexandria.
Kate Winslet revealed the bizarre request Eminem had for her when she hosted SNL in October 2004. “This is a story I’ve never, never told,” Winslet said on The Graham Norton Show about the “Lose Yourself” singer, who was the musical guest for the episode. “Eminem asked me to shave his bottom,” she said. Norton asked if it was with a handheld razor, to which Winslet said, “Well, he did. He said, ‘Will you shave my butt?’ and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t do personal grooming.’ Like what? I’m not gonna go with a Bic and get your crack love. Honestly!” Winslet also explained that it was “absolutely terrifying” to host the show because she only had 24 hours to prepare her SNL monologue—which included a song and tap dance number—as she was in the middle of a press tour for Finding Neverland. Additionally, Winslet was nervous as the infamous lip-syncing incident, in which Ashlee Simpson used a prerecorded track for her musical guest performance, had happened the week prior. Simpson spoke about the incident in 2024 on the Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson & Olivia Allen podcast, explaining that she had “two nodules beating against each other” and couldn’t perform at the time, but felt pressured by higher-ups to lip-sync.
A San Francisco woman gave birth in the back of a driverless taxi she had booked to take her to the hospital. The woman had ordered a Waymo driverless car to take her to UCSF Medical Center on Monday, but during the journey, she began to deliver the baby. Waymo said its Rider Support Team became aware of “unusual activity” inside the cab and called 911, but the woman reached the hospital first, having given birth by the time she did so. In a statement to WABC, the company said, “This is not the first baby to be born inside a Waymo vehicle. While it’s a rare occurrence... some of our newest riders just can’t wait to experience their first ride.” It noted that the car had been taken out of service for cleaning. In a separate statement to The San Francisco Chronicle, Waymo said it was “proud to be a trusted ride for moments big and small, serving riders from just seconds old to many years young.” It added, “We wish the new family all the best, and we look forward to safely getting them where they’re going through many of life’s events.”