Indiana Teacher Arrested for Slapping Student Over His Hoodie
CRUEL AND UNUSUAL
An Indiana teacher was arrested Thursday after a Feb. 25 video allegedly showed him slapping a student for wearing a hoodie on school grounds. Jimtown High School world civilization and sociology teacher Michael Hosinski was charged with felony battery after security footage showed him chase a male student, confront him, then hit him in the head, knocking the student into the wall. It later showed Hosinski pulling the student by the arm down the hallway before the student falls, the confrontation only ending after another adult walked into frame. Medical staff treated the student for minor injuries, and officials from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Services were contacted. Hours after the confrontation, Hosinski applied for early retirement, which was unanimously granted by the school board Monday.