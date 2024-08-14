J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk Named in Olympic Boxer’s Cyberbullying Lawsuit
NAMED AND SHAMED
J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk are among those named in a lawsuit filed by Olympic gold medalist Imane Khelif, accusing the pair, among others, of “acts of aggravated cyber harassment.” Khelif’s French attorney, Nabil Boudi, confirmed the names were mentioned in the complaint in a statement to Variety. The lawsuit was filed against X and not a specific person, ensuring “that the prosecution has all the latitude to be able to investigate against all people,” Boudi said, adding: “Trump tweeted, so whether or not he is named in our lawsuit, he will inevitably be looked into as part of the prosecution.” The complaint comes after a host of right-wing figures, including Rowling and Musk, peddled theories that Khelif was transgender after Italy’s Angela Carini tapped out of a match against Khelif at the Paris Olympics after only 46 seconds, exclaiming “it’s not fair.” Khelif was disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in 2023 for failing a “gender eligibility test”—but the IOC has continued to back her. Khelif, 25, has always competed as a woman.