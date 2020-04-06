CHEAT SHEET
    J.K. Rowling Says She’s ‘Fully Recovered’ From COVID-19 Symptoms

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Dia Dipasupil/Getty

    Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling said in a Monday Twitter thread that she’s “completely recovered” after experiencing coronavirus symptoms. The author clarified that she had not been tested for COVID-19 but had been experiencing “all symptoms” of the virus for the “last 2 weeks.” In her thread, she also shared a video of a doctor demonstrating a breathing technique for those experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms. “I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot,” adding that she wanted to “share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me.” 