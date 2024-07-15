Save 30% Off on JLab's Best Audio Gear This Amazon Prime Day
PRIME DAY 2024
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Amazon Prime Day is almost here, with two days of Black Friday-level deals. Leading up to Prime Day and during the massive two-day shopping event, JLab is offering shoppers up to 30 percent off on a wide selection of products ahead of the two-day shopping event. From earbuds and headphones to webcams and microphones, you’re destined to find a product you love from the prestige audio brand known for its superior sound quality, durability, and innovative features.
JLab Prime Day Sale
Free Shipping | Free Returns
Some top deals are on JLab’s Epic Air Sport ANC Gen 2, Go Air Pop Series, JBuds Air Series, Go Air Series, and Epic Series. The Epic Air Sport ANC Gen 2 is on sale for $65 (down from $99). They provide up to 15+ hours of playtime on a full charge and can be adjusted via the JLab Air ANC app to find the optimal noise-cancellation settings. Another great deal is on the Go Air Pop Series, which is marked down to $17. Don't miss out on early access to some of JLab’s top deals for Amazon Prime Day that will take your tech to the next level.