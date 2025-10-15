J.Lo Reveals the Oscar-Nominated Role She Turned Down

Jennifer Lopez revealed the Academy Award-nominated role she turned down that still “haunts” her. Lopez, 56, was tapped to play a leading role in Adrian Lyne’s 2002 thriller Unfaithful, she said during her first-ever appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday. “It haunts me,” she said on SiriusXM. “It haunts me a little bit cause it’s like the one that I turned down that it was just like, ‘Why did you turn down working with Adrian Lyne? What were you thinking?’” The role of the adulterous wife of Richard Gere’s character went to Diane Lane, which earned her an Oscar nod for Best Actress. The Selena star explained she turned down the role because “the script wasn’t good.” But she said the Fatal Attraction director “made it great.” Lopez has yet to receive an Academy Award nomination, but many felt she was snubbed for her 2019 supporting role in Hustlers.