Oregon Republican Senate Primary Winner Jo Rae Perkins Thanks QAnon for Victory
Jo Rae Perkins won the Republican Senate primary in Oregon late Tuesday—and one of her first acts following her victory was to thank QAnon conspiracy theorists. “Hi, my name is Jo Rae Perkins, candidate for the U.S. Senate in Oregon,” Perkins said in a celebratory video. “Where we go one, we go all. I stand with President Trump, I stand with Q and the team. Thank you anons, and thank you patriots. Together, we can save our republic.” QAnon is a conspiracy theory that alleges President Trump is secretly working to destroy a network of corrupt government officials and child sex traffickers. Believers receive updates posted anonymously on forums by “Q,” an individual or possibly a team which followers believe has access to classified government information. There is absolutely no evidence that the theory is in any way based in reality. Believers often tag posts with the hashtag #WWG1WGA, or “where we go one, we go all.”