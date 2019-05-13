Danish Politician Runs Campaign Ad on PornHub

A Danish parliamentary candidate is pioneering a radical new campaign strategy: advertising on PornHub. “You need to get out everywhere, so we thought it could be amusing with an ad on Pornhub,” Joachim B. Olsen, of the Liberal Alliance, said, according to Politico. “Half the internet is porn and you need to be where the voters are—including a porn site.” His campaign slogan is similarly tawdry: “Når du er færdig med at gokke, så stem på Jokke”—aka, “when you finish wanking, vote for Jokke.” “I know that some people will be aghast,” he said. “You can’t say anything today without some people getting upset. I don’t take it very seriously. Those who know me as a politician know that I am serious, but I have a sense of humor and think this is a good laugh.” Olsen, who previously won a silver medal in shot put at the 2004 Olympics, said he didn’t discuss his plans with his party before running the ad—but he’s hoping it will help him win big in the nation’s June 5th general election.