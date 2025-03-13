Media

Joan Baez Derails John Mulaney’s Live Show to Attack Trump

SETTING THE CONTEXT

Baez also shared her thoughts on Elon Musk’s Tesla cars.

Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle

Michael Boyle

98MikeB

mboyle988@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
OpinionThe Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
TrumplandRFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. NewsTrump Has Harsh Response to Federal Workers Losing Jobs
Erkki Forster
U.S. NewsNewsom Roasted Over Statue Erected of Himself
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsFans Outraged Over Gwen Stefani’s ‘Christian’ MAGA Makeover
Emell Derra Adolphus