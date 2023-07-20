She Vanished in 1969. She Will Be Laid to Rest This Week.

CHEAT SHEET
A 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl who vanished in 1969—and whose remains were found in 2012 and identified through genealogical testing a decade later—will be laid to rest this weekend. Joan Marie Dymond will be buried next to her parents, who died before the mystery of what happened to her was solved, WBRE reported. “I know my mother always thought she was out there somewhere still alive. So maybe it’s better that they’re gone,” Joan Marie’s sister, Suzanne Estock, said. Police say the teen was a homicide victim but have not released an exact cause of death.