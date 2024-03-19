Joana Neves, Brazilian Paralympic Swimming Champion, Dies at 37
‘SO MUCH CHARISMA’
Joana Neves, a champion swimmer who won five medals across three Paralympic Games for Brazil, died early Monday, her club said. She was 37. Neves died after going into cardiac arrest while hospitalized, according to her club, Sadef RN. She had been “feeling unwell” and experiencing seizures recently, the club said. Joana Maria Da Silva Neves Euzebio was born with achondroplasia, a genetic bone growth condition that results in dwarfism. She took up swimming on medical advice as a 10-year-old, and went on to a 12-year para-athlete career, according to National World. Neves swam for Brazil at the Paralympics in 2012, 2016, and 2020, winning a total of two silver and three bronze medals. She also had 15 World Cup podium finishes. “We are devastated at the departure of Joana Neves, our Joaninha,” said Mizael Conrado, the Brazilian Paralympic Committee’s president, according to National World. “So much charisma out of the pool, so much determination when she entered the water to represent our country, Rio Grande do Norte, her friends and her family.”