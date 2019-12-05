Mom Pleads Guilty to Murder in Notorious Child Abuse Case

CHEAT SHEET
    The mother of a 5-year-old Illinois boy who was savagely beaten and then forced to stay in a cold shower pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday morning. JoAnn Cunningham, 36, now faces 20 to 60 years in prison in the death of AJ Freund—who was buried in a shallow grave after the slaying in their filthy, mold-infested home. AJ’s father, Andrew Freund—who reported the boy missing, sparking a massive manhunt—still faces trial on murder and other charges. The little boy’s death last spring brought criticism of child-welfare workers’ handling of previous complaints about the couple.

