R.I.P.
Brazilian Bossa Nova Master João Gilberto Dies at 88
Legendary Brazilian musician João Gilberto, a pioneer of the bossa nova genre, has passed away at the age of 88. Family members of the famous singer, guitarist, and songwriter said he died in Rio de Janeiro after struggling with health issues. “His struggle was noble. He tried to maintain his dignity in the light of losing his independence,” his son, Joao Marcelo, wrote on Facebook. Gilberto, who was self-taught, is credited with launching the bossa nova genre, a blend of samba and jazz, and giving it global popularity in the 1960s. Perhaps best known for his versions of Quiet Nights and The Girl from Ipanema, Gilberto inspired an entire generation of Brazilian musicians and has been described as the main voice of Brazil’s most well-known music style. He won two Grammy awards and was nominated for six over his career.