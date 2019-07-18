Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Transferred to Colorado Supermax Prison After Sentencing

Read it at The New York Post
Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was quickly transferred out of New York to a Colorado supermax prison following his sentencing on Wednesday, reportedly being whisked away by helicopter and plane. According to The New York Post, Guzman’s attorneys requested that their client be allowed to remain in New York for 60 days to work on his appeal—but the drug kingpin was sent off anyway. “He went from a helicopter to a plane,” a source told the newspaper. “He’s no longer in the state.” The former leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel was sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison, and was ordered to forfeit $12.6 billion.