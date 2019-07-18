CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    BYE BYE

    Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman Transferred to Colorado Supermax Prison After Sentencing

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

    Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was quickly transferred out of New York to a Colorado supermax prison following his sentencing on Wednesday, reportedly being whisked away by helicopter and plane. According to The New York Post, Guzman’s attorneys requested that their client be allowed to remain in New York for 60 days to work on his appeal—but the drug kingpin was sent off anyway. “He went from a helicopter to a plane,” a source told the newspaper. “He’s no longer in the state.” The former leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel was sentenced to life plus 30 years in prison, and was ordered to forfeit $12.6 billion.

    Read it at The New York Post