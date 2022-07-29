British Jockey Ashleigh Wicheard Takes a Knee for BLM Before Winning Race
GOING FOR GOLD
Astride her mount Dark Shot, Ashleigh Wicheard handily won the Markel Magnolia Cup charity race in Chichester on Thursday. But the Black British jockey, whose full-time job is as a work rider for trainer Neil Mulholland, was at the festival to do more than just claim victory. Before the start of the race, Wicheard led the 11 other female jockeys in taking a knee for Black Lives Matter. “If I can act as a role model for Black women and get more of them into the sport, then I’ll be over the moon,” the 36-year-old said, explaining later that promoting diversity in racing was her “purpose.” Wicheard, who has been involved with racing on and off for 15 years, told Racing TV that the decision to take the knee had been planned in advance. “I was more anxious about that than riding in the race, to be honest,” she said. Wicheard was delighted that her fellow jockeys had been “so supportive” of the move, she added. The Markel Magnolia Cup, an all-female philanthropic racing event, was established 11 years ago, and has raised more than $2 million for charity so far.