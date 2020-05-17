VP Jockeying Season Is Upon Us

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) ponders the moment she endorsed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden a lot.

“I think about it every day,” she told a group of teachers in Colorado gathered virtually on Saturday afternoon. “I couldn’t think of a more joyful way to end [my campaign].”

Klobuchar, a Minnesota senator and one of the contenders thought to be in the running to be Biden’s vice president, was addressing over 100 attendees present for a campaign-sponsored writing workshop, where organizers and residents learned the mechanics of writing letters to the editor in local newspapers. At nearly every juncture of the election, the Biden campaign has sought to present a stark contrast to Trump, who, in his latest barrage of insults against the media, elevated through his massive Twitter following an attack on a local journalist by supporters over the weekend.