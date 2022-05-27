CHEAT SHEET
Jodie Foster to Star in Season 4 of ‘True Detective’
Welcome to the dark side, Jodie Foster. The Silence of the Lambs actress will star in Season 4 of HBO’s True Detective, dubbed True Detective: Night Country, marking her first major television role as an adult. Foster, who has not had a starring television role since 1975, will both serve as executive producer and play Detective Liz Danvers. The series will center around Detective Danvers and Evangeline Navarro as they investigate a case of six men who vanish when the night falls. The pair will also have to grapple with the darkness within themselves as they probe the Alaskan nights.